Tension in Bolivia due to police mutiny
Bolivia's President Evo Morales accused political rivals of being behind a mutiny that has spread across different parts of the country.
Dozens of rank-and-file police officers that are demanding wage increases have rejected a deal signed by some of their representatives and the government.
The protests turned violent on Thursday when a group of officers and their wives seized control of an elite unit's barracks near the presidential palace in La Paz.
Margarita Rodriguez reports.
