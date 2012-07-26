Bike polo players celebrating after a match
Argentina's take on polo... no horses, just bikes

A version of the classic sport of polo - tweaked for the urban biking community - is becoming increasingly popular in Argentina.

Local players are organising an international tournament to be held in October in the city of Rosario.

Video produced by BBC Mundo's Melisa Fuentes.

