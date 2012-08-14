Media player
Lucha libre wrestlers help promote healthy eating in Mexico
Mexican health officials are leveraging the star power of the country's famous 'lucha libre' wrestlers to highlight a new campaign encouraging regular exercise and healthy eating.
A recent survey found that about 40% of Mexican children do not do any exercise.
David Cuen reports.
14 Aug 2012
