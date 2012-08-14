A Mexican wrestler talking to fans
Lucha libre wrestlers help promote healthy eating in Mexico

Mexican health officials are leveraging the star power of the country's famous 'lucha libre' wrestlers to highlight a new campaign encouraging regular exercise and healthy eating.

A recent survey found that about 40% of Mexican children do not do any exercise.

David Cuen reports.

