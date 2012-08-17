Video

Strong swells have been causing havoc along the Chilean coast, and triggered a dramatic rescue from a stranded cargo ship.

Powerful currents caused the Ocean Breeze cargo ship to run aground a few metres from the beach of Llolleo town.

Maritime Governor, Osvaldo Castro said the chain of the anchor broke away and the ship began to ride the waves.

The navy sent helicopters to rescue the 24 crew on board the cargo ship, which was carrying wheat and soy.

According to San Antonio Hospital Director, Claudio Bernal, the crew members are from the Philippines and Myanmar.

One woman caught up in the storm said she chose not to leave because she did not think the weather would be that bad.

No serious injuries have been reported.