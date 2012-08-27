Media player
Walking again: Mexico dog gets new artificial legs
A dog in Mexico has been given a new lease of life after receiving prosthetic legs.
It is claimed that the dog, named Lemon Pie, had his paws cut off by members of a criminal gang.
He was found in a rubbish bin in the city of Fresnillo.
Tim Allman reports.
27 Aug 2012
