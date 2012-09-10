Media player
Millions of Cubans left without electricity after power failure
Large areas of Cuba were plunged into darkness on Sunday night due to a massive power failure which left millions of people without electricity.
In Havana, traffic was disrupted and thousands chose to spend the night outside as the heat inside their homes became intolerable.
María E Dupin reports
10 Sep 2012
