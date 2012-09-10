Traffic disruption in Havana
Millions of Cubans left without electricity after power failure

Large areas of Cuba were plunged into darkness on Sunday night due to a massive power failure which left millions of people without electricity.

In Havana, traffic was disrupted and thousands chose to spend the night outside as the heat inside their homes became intolerable.

María E Dupin reports

