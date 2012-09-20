Media player
Lightning strike sparks fire at Venezuela oil refinery
A lightning strike has caused a fire at Venezuela's El Palito refinery.
The bolt hit two storage tanks late on Wednesday, less than a month after an explosion at Venezuela's largest refinery left more than 40 people dead.
No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.
20 Sep 2012
