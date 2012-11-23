Judge Joaquim Barbosa
Brazil's first black Supreme Court president has been sworn into his new role at a ceremony in Brasilia.

Judge Joaquim Barbosa was inaugurated on Thursday in a country where half of the population identifies themselves as being of African descent.

Julia Carneiro reports from Rio de Janeiro.

