Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano threatens local villages
People living on the slopes of the Tungurahua volcano in Ecuador are being evacuated as a plume of gas and ash rises from its crater.
Tungurahua volcano began to erupt again last week, prompting the government to issue an orange alert, the second highest.
Lessons were suspended in schools in the nearby town of Banos as ash started to rain down.
Wendy Urquhart reports.
18 Dec 2012
