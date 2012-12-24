Copahue volcano, Chile
Red alert for Copahue volcano in Chile

Authorities in Chile have issued a red alert for a volcano after seismic activity was detected.

The Copahue volcano lies on the border with Argentina, and south of the capital Santiago.

It started spewing ash and gas on Saturday - the cloud is now nearly 1.5km (a mile) high. Catharina Moh reports.

