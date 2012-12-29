Girl plays guitar made of old cans
Paraguayan orchestra using instruments made from rubbish

An orchestra of young musicians from a Paraguayan slum has been touring South America, using instruments constructed entirely from recycled materials.

They pulled them from the rubbish dump around their homes.

Russell Trott reports.

