Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brazil club fire: 'Many people tried to escape'
At least 230 people have died in a fire that swept through a night club in a university city in southern Brazil.
The fire reportedly began when a band let off fireworks at the Kiss club in Santa Maria, Rio Grande do Sul.
Carlos Ferreira, a journalist with the Zero Hora newspaper in Porto Alegre in Brazil, said news of the rising death toll was outlined at a news conference.
-
27 Jan 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-21222291/brazil-club-fire-many-people-tried-to-escapeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window