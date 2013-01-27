Aftermath of fire at Kiss club in Santa Maria, Rio Grande do Sul
Brazil club fire: 'Many people tried to escape'

At least 230 people have died in a fire that swept through a night club in a university city in southern Brazil.

The fire reportedly began when a band let off fireworks at the Kiss club in Santa Maria, Rio Grande do Sul.

Carlos Ferreira, a journalist with the Zero Hora newspaper in Porto Alegre in Brazil, said news of the rising death toll was outlined at a news conference.

