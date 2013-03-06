Hugo Chavez
Hugo Chavez: The leader in his own words

Venezuela has announced seven days of mourning for Hugo Chavez, who has died aged 58 after 14 years as president.

During an eventful political career he was an outspoken and often controversial figure who provided the world's media with many colourful quips.

BBC News looks back at Chavez in his own words

