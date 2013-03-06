Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hugo Chavez: The leader in his own words
Venezuela has announced seven days of mourning for Hugo Chavez, who has died aged 58 after 14 years as president.
During an eventful political career he was an outspoken and often controversial figure who provided the world's media with many colourful quips.
BBC News looks back at Chavez in his own words
-
06 Mar 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window