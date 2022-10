As heads of state and dignitaries from more than 50 countries attended the funeral of Hugo Chavez, thousands of Venezuelans have waited hours to pay their respects.

Outside the Military Academy, where the service was held, huge crowds dressed in red sang "Chavez lives!" and "The struggle continues!"

More than two million people have filed past Mr Chavez's coffin, and his body is to be put on permanent display.

Will Grant reports from Caracas.