Video

A would-be robber had a lucky escape after he was struck by a bus, moments after he snatched a woman's mobile phone.

The incident happened in the Colombian city of Bogota, and was captured on CCTV.

The man escaped with only minor injuries, while his victim's mobile phone was returned to her.

Tim Allman reports.

The incident shown in these pictures, which occurred in May 2013, was caught on a security video which was programmed with the wrong date.