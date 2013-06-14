Media player
Nicaragua Congress approves ocean-to-ocean canal plan
The Nicaraguan Congress has approved a proposal to have a canal built linking the Pacific and the Atlantic Oceans.
A Hong Kong-based company has been granted a 50-year concession to build the waterway, which will rival the Panama Canal.
The $40bn (£25bn) plan has been criticised by environmentalists, who say cargo ships will create a permanent risk to Lake Nicaragua.
But President Daniel Ortega says the project will bring prosperity.
Denise Hammick reports.
14 Jun 2013
