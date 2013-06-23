Mayan ruins
Archaeologists find ancient Mayan city in rainforests

Archaeologists have found the ruins of an ancient Mayan city in the rainforests of eastern Mexico.

They hope the site, which is thought to cover 54 acres, will provide clues as to why the Mayan civilisation collapsed over a thousand years ago.

Elise Wicker reports.

