Sarah Rainsford
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nearly 90 people arrested in latest Brazil protests

There have been more clashes between police and protesters in Brazil.

Nearly 90 people were arrested for rioting in the north-eastern city of Fortaleza, in the hours before the Confederations Cup semi-final between Spain and Italy.

Several demonstrators and police officers were injured.

The wave of protests began nearly a month ago in the city Sao Paulo after bus fares were increased by 10%.

Sarah Rainsford reports from Fortaleza.

  • 28 Jun 2013
Go to next video: 'Not the image Brazil wants'