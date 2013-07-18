North Korea has urged Panama to release without delay its ship and crew, seized after weapons were found on board.

In its first comments on the case, the North Korean foreign ministry said the cargo of "ageing" Cuban arms was being sent for repairs and would be returned under a legitimate contract.

Panama earlier said the arms - hidden under a sugar cargo - were undeclared.

It also asked the UN to investigate whether there had been a breach of sanctions against North Korea.

Lucy Williamson reports from Seoul.