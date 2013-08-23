Farmers throw milk while tyres burn amid Colombia protests
Colombia farmers and police clash over government policies

Farmers and truck workers in Colombia have clashed with police over the government's agricultural and economic policies.

The protests - which started peacefully - took a violent turn on Thursday, the fourth day of action, when teargas was fired at protesters who threw rocks and set fire to vehicles in the city of Zipaquira.

Daniel Pardo reports.

