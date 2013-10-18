Poverty amid Brazil's oil boom

Video

Oil is big business in Brazil, and with the development of the huge new Libra pre-salt oil fields, the country is expected to become one of the top 10 oil exporting nations.

Macae, a city three hours from Rio de Janeiro that serves the oil industry, has doubled in size over the past decade and is expected to double again in the next 10 years. In that time, city officials have neglected infrastructure and only a small percentage of the neighbourhoods have proper sewage.

Danilo Funke used to work as a human rights activists in the poorer parts of Macae, now he has just been elected vice-mayor and has vowed to direct resources to improving people's lives. He took the BBC on this tour of one of those communities called New Hope.

Produced by Sarah Robbins, filmed by Chuck Tayman, edited by Miuda Tayman.