Catholic churches in southern Mexico can use local Mayan languages for church services, Pope Francis has said.
More than 60% of San Cristobal de las Casas' churchgoers are indigenous and have spent many years attending mass in languages they did not fully understand - first in Latin, then in Spanish.
The decision is being seen as part of the Pope's efforts to reform traditional elements of the Vatican and bring it closer to ordinary Catholics.
Will Grant reports from the state of Chiapas.
22 Dec 2013
