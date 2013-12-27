Media player
Brazil floods: Worst rains for 90 years wreak havoc
The worst rains to strike Brazil for 90 years have killed at least 44 people and left tens of thousands homeless.
The BBC's Serena Chaudhry reports on the efforts of army troops to distribute food, water and medicine.
27 Dec 2013
