Doce River in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brazil floods: Worst rains for 90 years wreak havoc

The worst rains to strike Brazil for 90 years have killed at least 44 people and left tens of thousands homeless.

The BBC's Serena Chaudhry reports on the efforts of army troops to distribute food, water and medicine.

  • 27 Dec 2013
Go to next video: Dozens dead in South American floods