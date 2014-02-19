Carnival headdress
Rio carnival's 'fantasy world' of costumes

Rio de Janeiro's samba schools in Brazil are rushing to finish thousands of costumes and huge floats for the parades of the Carnival that starts on 1 March.

The BBC's Julia Carneiro when behind scenes to see the preparations in Mangueira, one of the city's most famous samba schools.

  • 19 Feb 2014
