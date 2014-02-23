Video

One of the world's most wanted drug barons, Joaquin Guzman, known as El Chapo or "Shorty", has been arrested in Mexico.

The head of the Sinaloa cartel has been on the run since 2001, when he escaped a high security prison in a laundry basket.

The Sinaloa cartel controls much of the flow of cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine to the US.

Will Grant reports from Mexico City.