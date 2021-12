Chile has declared three northern regions hit by a 8.2 magnitude earthquake to be disaster areas.

At least five people are known to have died and tens of thousands of people have been evacuated.

The quake struck at 20:46 local time (23:46 GMT) about 86km (52 miles) north-west of the mining area of Iquique, the US Geological Survey said.

Alpa Patel reports.