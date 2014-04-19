Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Strong earthquake strikes Mexico City
A powerful earthquake has struck Mexico City, shaking buildings and causing widespread panic.
The magnitude-7.2 quake was registered at a depth of 24km (15 miles), with the epicentre in the western state of Guerrero, near the seaside resort of Acapulco.
There are no reports of casualties or significant damage, but frightened residents across the Mexican capital fled their homes as the tremor began.
Tim Allman reports.
-
19 Apr 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window