Video

A powerful earthquake has struck Mexico City, shaking buildings and causing widespread panic.

The magnitude-7.2 quake was registered at a depth of 24km (15 miles), with the epicentre in the western state of Guerrero, near the seaside resort of Acapulco.

There are no reports of casualties or significant damage, but frightened residents across the Mexican capital fled their homes as the tremor began.

Tim Allman reports.