Video

With the Fifa World Cup just weeks away, Brazil is currently holding another international football event.

The first ever Copa Gringos - or Expats' Cup - is a tournament between 24 teams whose players are all expats from around the world, who now live in Sao Paulo.

BBC Brasil followed two players - a Paraguayan clothes maker and a Japanese executive - as they went about their lives in the city and asked what it means to them to represent their country, albeit unofficially.

Video produced by BBC Brasil's Paula Idoeta and Rafael Gomez