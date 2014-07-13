Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brazil time-lapse of famous sites in World Cup final's city
Rio de Janeiro is getting ready to host the final of the 2014 Fifa World Cup on Sunday.
Time-lapse shots of the city were taken, showing some of the most famous locations.
These include the statue of Christ the Redeemer as well as Copacabana Beach and Guanabara Bay.
-
13 Jul 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-28281606/brazil-time-lapse-of-famous-sites-in-world-cup-final-s-cityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window