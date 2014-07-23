Arturo, the polar bear of the Mendoza zoo.
'Depressed' polar bear not moving to Canada

Arturo, the polar bear dubbed 'the world's saddest animal', will be staying at his zoo in Argentina, despite a massive petition calling for him to be moved to a colder climate.

Karenina Velandia reports.

