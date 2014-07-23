Media player
'Depressed' polar bear not moving to Canada
Arturo, the polar bear dubbed 'the world's saddest animal', will be staying at his zoo in Argentina, despite a massive petition calling for him to be moved to a colder climate.
Karenina Velandia reports.
23 Jul 2014
