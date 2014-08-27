Media player
Colombia frees hired killer 'Popeye'
One of Colombia's most notorious hired killers has been released from prison after serving 22 years of a 30-year sentence.
Jhon Jairo Velasquez, nicknamed Popeye, was the top hit-man of late Colombian drug baron Pablo Escobar.
The BBC's Arturo Wallace in Bogota says Colombia is divided over his early release.
27 Aug 2014
