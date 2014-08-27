Jhon Jairo Velasquez, nicknamed Popeye, at Combita prison on 22 Nov 2009
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Colombia frees hired killer 'Popeye'

One of Colombia's most notorious hired killers has been released from prison after serving 22 years of a 30-year sentence.

Jhon Jairo Velasquez, nicknamed Popeye, was the top hit-man of late Colombian drug baron Pablo Escobar.

The BBC's Arturo Wallace in Bogota says Colombia is divided over his early release.

  • 27 Aug 2014
Go to next video: Pablo Escobar gains popularity in Colombia