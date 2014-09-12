Video

Ernest Hemingway's grandsons are making a trip to Cuba to visit the house he lived in and see his Nobel prize.

The writer spent several years living on the Caribbean island, where he was a keen fisherman.

His grandsons are travelling with a group of US scientists, who are hoping to study Mr Hemingway's fishing logs to find out about stocks in the Florida straits at that time.

Will Grant reports from Havana.