Hurricane Odile has left streets flooded, and homes and packed hotels destroyed in the beach resorts of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, triggering looting in some areas.

The storm has eased since Sunday from category four to one but still packed winds of up to 160km/h (100 mph).

Mexican authorities are warning of more landslides and flooding in the coming days, as the storm moves northwest.

They have also prepared shelter for some 30,000 people.

Alastair Leithead reports.