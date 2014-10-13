Evo Morales
Bolivia election: Evo Morales wins third term, say exit polls

Exit polls in Bolivia's presidential elections indicate that the incumbent, Evo Morales, has won a third consecutive term in office.

Mr Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous leader, won more than 60% of the vote, according to the unofficial exit polls.

Ignacio de los Reyes reports from La Paz.

