Bolivia election: Evo Morales wins third term, say exit polls
Exit polls in Bolivia's presidential elections indicate that the incumbent, Evo Morales, has won a third consecutive term in office.
Mr Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous leader, won more than 60% of the vote, according to the unofficial exit polls.
Ignacio de los Reyes reports from La Paz.
13 Oct 2014
