Arthur the dog and Team Peak Performance
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Arthur the dog's tale of dogged determination

A team of Swedish extreme adventurers on a 10-day race through the Amazon rainforest took pity on a stray dog and gave him some scraps of food.

The dog was so grateful, he started following them wherever they went - swimming rivers, climbing mountains and wading though knee-high mud.

Now the team have given him a name, Arthur, and have taken him home with them.

Richard Lister reports.

  • 25 Nov 2014
Go to next video: Scientists develop dog 'translator'