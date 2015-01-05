Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fireworks factory explodes in Colombia
The dramatic moment a fireworks factory exploded in Colombia has been captured on camera.
A member of a local TV crew was filming a blaze at the building in Granada when it erupted, sending colourful pyrotechnics across the sky.
One person sustained minor injuries and several roads were closed.
An investigation has been launched to establish what caused the explosion.
-
05 Jan 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window