Fireworks factory explodes in Colombia

The dramatic moment a fireworks factory exploded in Colombia has been captured on camera.

A member of a local TV crew was filming a blaze at the building in Granada when it erupted, sending colourful pyrotechnics across the sky.

One person sustained minor injuries and several roads were closed.

An investigation has been launched to establish what caused the explosion.

  • 05 Jan 2015
