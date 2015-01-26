Media player
Footage of huge ash plume as Mexico's Colima volcano erupts
Mexico's Colima Volcano, also known as the Fire Volcano, erupted again on Sunday.
It was the latest in a string of eruptions at the most active volcano in the Colima Volcanic Complex.
Spectacular footage posted on YouTube showed the moment a huge plume of ash was sent over 1000m into the sky.
Pictures courtesy YouTube/webcamsdemexico
26 Jan 2015
