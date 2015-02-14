Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stilt walkers tower over Rio carnival
Rio's carnival is in full swing with hundreds of street parades happening all over the city.
This year there is a new trend with several groups parading on stilts.
The Company of Mysteries and Novelties is one of the pioneers in combining carnival with daring choreographies on long legs, opening the parade for the traditional Escravos da Maua carnival group.
Actress and performer Giselle Motta took BBC News with her as she prepares for her first carnival parade on stilts with the company.
Camera and editing: Moises Zeferino. Producer: Julia Carneiro.
-
14 Feb 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window