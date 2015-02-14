Stilt walkers tower over Rio carnival

Video

Rio's carnival is in full swing with hundreds of street parades happening all over the city.

This year there is a new trend with several groups parading on stilts.

The Company of Mysteries and Novelties is one of the pioneers in combining carnival with daring choreographies on long legs, opening the parade for the traditional Escravos da Maua carnival group.

Actress and performer Giselle Motta took BBC News with her as she prepares for her first carnival parade on stilts with the company.

Camera and editing: Moises Zeferino. Producer: Julia Carneiro.