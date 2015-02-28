Media player
Fighting Patagonia's 'impossible' forest fire
Hundreds of rescue workers in the southern Argentinean province of Chubut are continuing to fight a huge forest fire that is threatening to engulf a renowned national park in Patagonia.
The flames have already destroyed 200 sq km (77 sq miles) of forest but officials now say they hope rain expected on Monday may help control the situation.
Ignacio de los Reyes reports.
28 Feb 2015
