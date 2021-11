Rio is celebrating its 450th anniversary with a series of events across the city.

A photographic exhibition offers an insight into the early days of the city's development.

A total of almost 500 pictures taken by amateurs and professional photographers between 1840 and 1930 are being displayed at the Moreira Salles Institute - many of them never shown before.

Curator Sergio Burgi explains some of the highlights.

Photos courtesy of Instituto Moreira Salles