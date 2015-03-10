French prosecutors have opened a manslaughter investigation after two helicopters crashed in Argentina, killing eight French nationals and two local pilots.

Three prominent sports personalities starring in a reality television programme were among the victims - the swimmer, Camille Muffat, the boxer, Alexis Vastine, and the yachtswoman, Florence Arthaud.

Professional yachtsman Tanguy de Lamotte knew all three but it was Florence Arthaud whom he knew best.

He said those who died would remain strong examples for all sportspeople trying to achieve their goals.