Inside US-Mexico border 'drug tunnel'

An underground tunnel aimed at crossing into the United States
Security forces in Mexico have discovered an underground tunnel leading to the United States.

The unfinished tunnel, in the border city of Tijuana, is believed to have been built by the Sinaloa cartel with the aim of smuggling drugs into America.

  • 04 Aug 2015
