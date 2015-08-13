Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
El Chapo: Escaped drug lord revered in home state
A month ago, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the world's most notorious drugs lord, escaped from Mexico's highest-security prison through a mile-long tunnel.
In his home state of Sinaloa, there's a certain pride about the infamous capo, despite the violent crimes his cartel has committed. Some people say he should be honoured with a monument or chapel.
Katy Watson reports from Sinaloa, the cradle of Mexico's drug-trafficking industry.
-
13 Aug 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-33856911/el-chapo-escaped-drug-lord-revered-in-home-stateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window