Haiti asks Dominican Republic for delay over refugee return
The Haitian Government has asked the Dominican Republic to delay its plans to deport thousands of Haitians back home.
They want time to make proper arrangements for their return,
Many refugees are living in makeshift camps along the border and there are fears the situation could develop into a humanitarian crisis.
Nick Davies reports.
20 Aug 2015
