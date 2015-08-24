Video

A Brazilian toucan, which lost the upper part of its beak while being trafficked, has been fitted with a prosthesis made with a 3D printer.

The female bird, named Tieta, was rescued from a wildlife animal fair in Rio de Janeiro.

Tieta was fitted with the prosthesis on 27 July.

Her carers said that it took her three days to get used to the new beak, but once she was given live animals like maggots and cockroaches, she ate normally immediately.

Video courtesy Instituto Vida Livre