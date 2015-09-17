Media player
'Five dead' after strong earthquake in Chile
At least five people have been killed in a powerful earthquake off the coast of Chile, officials say.
The quake with a magnitude of 8.3 has shaken buildings and caused flooding in coastal areas. It has triggered tsunami waves of up to 4.5 metres high.
One million people have been moved from their homes
The BBC's Wyre Davies reports.
17 Sep 2015
