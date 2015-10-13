Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Indigenous Chile protesters clash with police
In Chile's capital Santiago there have been clashes between police and demonstrators, in a rally led by the indigenous Mapuche people.
About 5,000 protested against the way the government treats their communities.
Elaine Jung reports.
-
13 Oct 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-34511891/indigenous-chile-protesters-clash-with-policeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window