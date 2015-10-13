A masked demonstrator lights a flare during a march against the commemoration of the discovery of the Americas in Santiago, Chile
Indigenous Chile protesters clash with police

In Chile's capital Santiago there have been clashes between police and demonstrators, in a rally led by the indigenous Mapuche people.

About 5,000 protested against the way the government treats their communities.

Elaine Jung reports.

  • 13 Oct 2015
