Video

The BBC has been shown around the house Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman was hiding in before his recapture, which included a tunnel behind a wardrobe.

Guzman escaped through the tunnel when the home was raided and came up through a drain at a nearby junction.

Officials in Mexico said the extradition of Guzman to the US could take at least a year.

Katy Watson reports.