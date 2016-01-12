Media player
Mexican drug lord El Chapo's 'wardrobe tunnel'
The BBC has been shown around the house Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman was hiding in before his recapture, which included a tunnel behind a wardrobe.
Guzman escaped through the tunnel when the home was raided and came up through a drain at a nearby junction.
Officials in Mexico said the extradition of Guzman to the US could take at least a year.
Katy Watson reports.
12 Jan 2016
