The tunnel that "El Chapo" used to escape
Video

Mexican drug lord El Chapo's 'wardrobe tunnel'

The BBC has been shown around the house Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman was hiding in before his recapture, which included a tunnel behind a wardrobe.

Guzman escaped through the tunnel when the home was raided and came up through a drain at a nearby junction.

Officials in Mexico said the extradition of Guzman to the US could take at least a year.

Katy Watson reports.

  • 12 Jan 2016
