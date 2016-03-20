Video

The Ladies in White are a Cuban dissident group formed in 2013 by the wives of political prisoners.

Some of the group's members will meet US President Barack Obama next week when he visits Cuba. The trip is the first for a US president in decades.

The US government has continued to criticise the Cuban government for human rights abuses and cracking down on protest groups amid loosening of restrictions between the two countries.

Ahead of Mr Obama's historic visit to Cuba, the BBC met some of the Ladies in White.

Video by Anna Bressanin