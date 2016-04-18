Pro-impeachment supporters celebrate vote
Dilma Rousseff loses lower house impeachment vote

Brazil's lower house has voted to start impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff over charges of manipulating government accounts.

The motion will now go to the upper house, the Senate, which is expected to suspend Ms Rousseff next month while it carries out a formal trial.

Wyre Davies reports.

